Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) recently:

2/8/2024 – Valley National Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2024 – Valley National Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $9.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Valley National Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Valley National Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2023 – Valley National Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.90. 7,057,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,814,256. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 80.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

