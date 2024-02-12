Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $460.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,540,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,658. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $462.74. The company has a market capitalization of $368.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.