Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Increases Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in RTX were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,735,000 after buying an additional 60,319 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in RTX by 20.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,996,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,478,000 after buying an additional 1,682,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $91.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,463,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,066,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day moving average of $82.00.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,224 shares of company stock valued at $205,448 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

