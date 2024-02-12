Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Lowers Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lowered its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,521,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 974,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,303,000 after buying an additional 31,673 shares during the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 70,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 39,016 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.17. 2,289,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,552. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

