Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Purchases 1,800 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MP Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,977,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,077,000 after buying an additional 497,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,933,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,401,000 after buying an additional 157,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MP Materials by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,965,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,498,000 after buying an additional 200,041 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 2,064.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,091,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,741,000 after buying an additional 2,948,972 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MP Materials by 20.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,710,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,770,000 after buying an additional 452,501 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

NYSE MP traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a current ratio of 12.25. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

