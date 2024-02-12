Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Purchases 730 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 70.8% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.16. 4,702,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,682,906. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $196.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

