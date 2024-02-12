Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.1% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.87.

In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,052 shares of company stock valued at $16,834,665. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.70. 13,488,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,854,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $258.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

