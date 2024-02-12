Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 1,000 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNM traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.45. 998,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

