Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 276 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.7% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,293 shares of company stock valued at $37,275,520. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.91. The company had a trading volume of 57,459,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,622,625. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $184.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $275.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.79, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.95 and a 200 day moving average of $123.45.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.