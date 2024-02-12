Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Takes Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at $128,142,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Mosaic by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,958,000 after buying an additional 1,570,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 136.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,108,000 after buying an additional 1,486,229 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,153,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,645. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.92. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

