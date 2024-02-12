Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IONS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.80.
In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,907 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $94,510.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,097.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $94,510.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,097.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,810 shares of company stock worth $12,108,463. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $48,974,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,399,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,750,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,760,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,862,000 after purchasing an additional 845,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $34,443,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.
