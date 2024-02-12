IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,189 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,658 shares of company stock worth $42,921,732. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.02. 2,314,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,981,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $159.83. The company has a market cap of $369.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.86.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

