IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 466,635 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 466,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,378,000. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 2.3% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Walgreens Boots Alliance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,170,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 576,534 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 136,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 144,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.67. 5,011,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,646,148. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

