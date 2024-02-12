IPG Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 8,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $30,693.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,111.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $30,693.35. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at $364,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $49,926.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,112,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 707,513 shares of company stock worth $12,292,808. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOST traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $20.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,121,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,581,329. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TOST shares. Piper Sandler lowered Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.15.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

