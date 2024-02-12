IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys 15,980 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 323.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,914 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,980 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.2% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA traded down $5.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.08. 70,120,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,570,359. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $599.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.10.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. HSBC started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.