IPG Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,350 shares during the quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubber accounts for about 2.6% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $11,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on GT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GT

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of GT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,812,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,794. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.35.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.