IPG Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 210.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,640 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 34,993 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386,205 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

NYSE:UBER traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.14. 9,484,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,268,590. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $142.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.10, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.83.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

