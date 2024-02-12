IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report) by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,709,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,832,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 433,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 192,245 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,622,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,578,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA QID traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $9.40. 9,579,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,919,260. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.32. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $22.45.

About ProShares UltraShort QQQ

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.