IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.06 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,100 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for about 2.4% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $11,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Nutrien by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,302 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Nutrien by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,708,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,374,000 after purchasing an additional 214,299 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,298,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,572,000 after buying an additional 163,619 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.26. 733,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,309. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

