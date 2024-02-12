IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $658,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weik Capital Management raised its position in General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of General Motors by 13.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,492 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Up 2.4 %

GM stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.49. 7,337,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,075,465. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.