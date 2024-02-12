IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 48,000 SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,000. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 1.1% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3,525.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 983,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,797,000 after buying an additional 956,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 431.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,820,000 after buying an additional 797,176 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,443,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,520,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,649,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BILS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.20. The company had a trading volume of 119,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,017. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $98.89 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.24.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

