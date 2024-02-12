IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,104 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EWJ traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,466,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,635,864. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average is $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $54.56 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.