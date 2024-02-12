IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,420 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,420 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 23,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $778,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.2% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 10,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,396,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,957,000 after acquiring an additional 82,079 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.98. The company had a trading volume of 20,633,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,661,930. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

