IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,887 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $80.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,556,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,776,754. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.89. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

