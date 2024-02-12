IPG Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,441,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,881,000 after buying an additional 708,568 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,818,000 after buying an additional 271,811 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,280,000 after purchasing an additional 224,553 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.22. 2,026,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,624,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. B. Riley cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

