iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 1,575.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.03% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISHG opened at $70.00 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.38.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

