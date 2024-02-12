iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. cut its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 96.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,116,797 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 2.1% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $853,748,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 90.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,004,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after acquiring an additional 477,953 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,773,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 429.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 297,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,054,000 after purchasing an additional 241,619 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

HDV traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $103.40. 116,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,140. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.90. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $105.76. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

