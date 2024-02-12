iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s Largest Position

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,390 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 30.6% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $503.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.25. The firm has a market cap of $389.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $504.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

