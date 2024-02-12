iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IVV traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $505.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,286. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $479.13 and its 200-day moving average is $455.25. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $505.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.