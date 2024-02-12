iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lifted by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,635,000 after purchasing an additional 928,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,574,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,328,000 after purchasing an additional 251,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,875,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,058,000 after purchasing an additional 945,255 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IVV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $503.68. The stock had a trading volume of 234,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,322. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $504.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $479.13 and a 200 day moving average of $455.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

