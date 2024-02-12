iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is ESL Trust Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.2% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,106. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.24. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

