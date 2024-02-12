iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Sets New 12-Month High at $85.64

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.64 and last traded at $85.62, with a volume of 217946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.04.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.74 and its 200-day moving average is $79.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 139,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 95,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

