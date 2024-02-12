iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 926.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,935,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,265,359. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.16. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $78.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

