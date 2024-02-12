iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Up 178.8% in January

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 178.8% from the January 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,165,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1,934.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 161,162 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $831,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 68,463 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $941,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWZS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 213,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

