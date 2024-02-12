iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Up 178.8% in January

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 178.8% from the January 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,165,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1,934.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 161,162 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $831,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 68,463 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $941,000.
iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of EWZS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 213,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02.
iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF
iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.