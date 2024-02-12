iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) is 1ST Source Bank’s 10th Largest Position

1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,830 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $26,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 512.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.19. 753,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,291. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $56.25.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.637 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.