iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.87

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.87 and last traded at $37.84, with a volume of 229518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

