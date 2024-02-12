iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.87

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.87 and last traded at $37.84, with a volume of 229518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.36.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.