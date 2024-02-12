iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,923,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,672,000 after buying an additional 49,597 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,211,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,939,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,427,000 after buying an additional 301,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200,515 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB remained flat at $275.84 during trading hours on Monday. 318,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,052. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.39 and a 12-month high of $277.19.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

