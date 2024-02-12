iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $328.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,260. The company has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $330.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $305.94 and a 200 day moving average of $286.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

