iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is 1ST Source Bank’s 4th Largest Position

1ST Source Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,284 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $87,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,246,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period.

IWD traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.22. 674,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.04 and its 200 day moving average is $157.99. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $168.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

