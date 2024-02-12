iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock traded up $2.54 on Monday, reaching $259.56. 59,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,114. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.75.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

