iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $109.81

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.81 and last traded at $109.70, with a volume of 161332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.43 and a 200 day moving average of $96.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 187,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,410 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

