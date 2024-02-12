iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Hits New 1-Year High at $117.25

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $117.25 and last traded at $117.22, with a volume of 80698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.30.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after acquiring an additional 84,666,098 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,406,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532,324 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,943,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,694,000 after acquiring an additional 97,408 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,339,035,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,828,000 after purchasing an additional 215,822 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.