iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $191.96

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $191.96 and last traded at $191.85, with a volume of 65300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.48.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $729,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.