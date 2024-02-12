iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Increased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,362 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.4% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $81.66. 1,063,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,711. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.97 and a 200 day moving average of $72.32. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $82.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

