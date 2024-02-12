iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.39

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.39 and last traded at $82.31, with a volume of 532390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.13.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.32. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,216,000 after acquiring an additional 229,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,845 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,814,000 after acquiring an additional 138,408 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

