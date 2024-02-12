Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives $170.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $175.93 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $176.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.19. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 64,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

