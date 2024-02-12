Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions accounts for 1.5% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Jacobs Solutions worth $25,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 112.7% in the third quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 13.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 14.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 277,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,902,000 after acquiring an additional 68,046 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $910,708.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,020,696.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $910,708.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,020,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,832 shares of company stock worth $3,112,190. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:J traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.32. 13,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,977. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $145.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.49.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on J. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

