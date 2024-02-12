Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Sets New 52-Week High at $145.77

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.77 and last traded at $145.53, with a volume of 19068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.52.

Several brokerages have commented on J. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.84 and a 200 day moving average of $132.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.57%.

In related news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $454,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,274.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $454,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,274.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 183,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

