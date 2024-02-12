Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 195.2% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JOF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 32,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,804. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $7.82.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 70,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 19.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.