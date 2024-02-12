Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 195.2% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of JOF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 32,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,804. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $7.82.
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.05.
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.
